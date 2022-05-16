Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Aladdin, ID No. 50155620, is a heeler/border collie type mix. He is only 6 months old and weighs about 30 pounds. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. Aladdin is super friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. He already walks well on a leash and does not pull. He is very playful and enjoys attention. Aladdin would make a great family pet.
This handsome white and orange tabby mix is ID No. 50167069. He was a new arrival and has not, as yet, been named. He is a young adult. His coat is short and smooth. He is mostly white with orange spots and tail. His spots and tail have tabby stripes. He is very friendly and loves attention. He is calm and curious. He would be the perfect lap kitty.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 25, June 8, June 22 and July 13. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.