Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Buck, ID No. 49992979, is a young red tick coonhound mix. He is 1 year old and weighs about 55 pounds. He is very friendly and appears to get along with other dogs. He walks well on a leash and does not pull. He enjoys attention and would be a great pet for any family.
Chloe and Kilby, ID No. 50113708 and 50113789, are brothers. They are about 10 weeks old. They are domestic short hair/Tabby mixes. They are super friendly and curious kittens. They are easily engaged in play. They would be fun, entertaining companions.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 11, May 25, June 8 and June 22. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.