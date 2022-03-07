Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Patrick, ID No. 49600132, is a lab/hound type mix. He was surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for him. He is a young adult about 18 months old. He is quite thin and has sores and scratches that are healing. He currently weighs about 50 pounds. His black and white coat is short and smooth. Patrick is very friendly and enjoys attention. He walks on a leash and is very strong. He will grow to be a loyal companion.
Guinness, ID No. 49591829, is a lab/bulldog type mix. He was picked up as a stray. He is a young adult at 1-2 years old. He weighs about 60 pounds. He is brindle with white on his face, chest and legs. He also has a white tip on his tail. Guinness is a little unsure of people he hasn’t met before. Once he realizes you mean him no harm he relaxes and enjoys attention. He is well-mannered. He does not jump up on you and does not pull when walking on a leash. He is calm and quiet. He’s a very nice dog.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are March 9, March 23, April 6 and April 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.