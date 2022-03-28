Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Conan, ID No. 49683025, is a young adult lab/terrier type mix. He is a milk chocolate brown with white on his face, chest, legs and toes. His eyes are light brown to amber in color. He is 1-2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. He is very friendly and enjoys attention. Conan gets along with other dogs. He walks well on leash and will immediately sit when asked. He even shakes paw! He’d be a great dog for any family.
Ridge, ID No. 49685234, is a young bulldog/AmStaff type mix. He is a rich dark chocolate brown with white on his chest, toes and a spot on the back of his neck. Ridge is about a year old. He is short and stout, weighing about 45 pounds. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. Ridge is full of energy and looking for fun. He’s a happy dog and his tail is always in motion. He gets along with other dogs. He walks well on leash but pulls a bit. He LOVES floppy squeaky toys! Ridge would be a fun companion for an active family.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are April 6, April 20, May 11 and May 25. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.