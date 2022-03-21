Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Finnley, ID No. 49675807, is a young adult lab/shepherd type mix. He is about a year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is a light tan color with dark brown ears and a white chest. Finnley is friendly and enjoys attention. He walks on leash and likes to go for walks. He’d be a great hiking partner or a fun addition to an active family.
Dia, ID No. 49745249, is an adult female silver tabby. She was picked up as a stray and is a bit thin. She has a soft, short coat. She has an exotic triangular shaped head, long whiskers and large amber/green eyes. Dia is very friendly. She is a curious kitty who enjoys exploring. She loved the cat tower! Dia is calm and quiet. She would be a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are March 23, April 6, April 20 and May 11. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.