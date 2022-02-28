Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is Benjamin, ID No. 45859439. He is a senior lab/hound type mix. He was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep him. He is a large dog weighing about 75 pounds. He is chocolate brown with white on his chest and legs with greying on the muzzle. Benjamin is already neutered. His age has not slowed him down. He walks well on a leash and pulls quite a bit. He enjoys going for walks! He has had some obedience training and will sit when asked. He is a sweet boy who loves attention.
Hansen, ID No. 49598134, is a young cattle dog/shepherd type mix. He was picked up as a stray and no owner has come to claim him. Hansen is about a year old and weighs approximately 50 pounds. He is mostly black and white with some tan on his face and legs. Hansen is very friendly and enjoys attention. He appears to get along with other dogs. He walks well on a leash and will sit when asked. He would be a fun dog for an active family.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are March 9 and March 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.