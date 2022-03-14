Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Betty, ID no. 49657914, is a young hound mix. She is about a year old and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She has been given a distemper/parvo vaccine. She is mostly black and tan with a white strip down her chest. She has a short tail. She is very friendly and enjoys attention. She appears to get along well with other dogs. She is well mannered and does not jump up on people. She walks on a leash and does not pull. She is a very sweet girl and would make a loving companion.
Sweet Tea, ID No. 49719430, is a fawn-colored tabby with white mittens on his front paws and socks on his hind. He also has white on his chest and a strip down his nose. He has the classic tabby “M” on his forehead with spots and stripes throughout his short coat. He has attentive green eyes. Sweet Tea has received is FELV vaccine. He is super friendly and enjoys attention. He is very easy to engage in play. He would make a fun and entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are March 23, April 6, April 20 and May 11. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.