Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Kimmie, ID No. 50278634, is a boxer/retriever type mix. She has a bit of the boxer underbite. She is about a year old and weighs about 40 pounds. She was picked up as a stray and is quite thin. Kimmie has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. She is very friendly, calm and sweet. She does not jump up on you. She is well mannered on a leash and does not pull. She appears to get along well with other dogs. She would be a great family pet.
We have beautiful sister kittens this week. They are about 8 weeks old. One is a grey tabby (ID No. 50325216), the other is orange (ID No. 50325221). They have fluffy, medium-length coats. They are curious kittens and are easily engaged in play. They are friendly and enjoy attention. They would be entertaining companions. These girls can be adopted separately or together.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are June 8, June 22, July 13 and July 27. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.