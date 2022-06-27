Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Judd, ID No. 50183918, is a lab/shepherd type mix. He has a medium-length coat and is all black except for a small spot of white on his chest. He is a young adult at about 2 years old. Judd appears to be already neutered but will need veterinarian to confirm. He is very friendly and playful. He is well-mannered and does not jump up on you. He walks well on leash but does pull a bit. He will sit when asked. He is a handsome dog and would make a wonderful companion.
Dizzy, ID No. 50462760, is a juvenile Domestic Medium Hair. His coat is a fluffy, rich, dark chocolate brown. A classic Tuxedo cat with the white chest and paws, he is polydactyl, having extra toes. He has plentiful, long white whiskers. He has large, round amber eyes. He has had his first in the series of cat vaccines. He is super friendly and enjoys attention. He is curious and easily engaged in play. He can be calm and watchful with a noble air about him. He would be a fun addition to any home.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are July 13, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.