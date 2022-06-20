Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Betty Boop, ID No. 50435476, is a small shepherd/terrier type mix. She weighs about 35 pounds and is 3 years old. Her owner passed away and family could not keep her. She has vet records from February, 2021. They have expired but you can see that she was well cared for by her owner. Per the family, she gets along well with other dogs, cats, children and adults. She has a low energy level and no special needs. She is housetrained, does some tricks and is well mannered on a leash. She does not pull. She has a sweet disposition. Betty Boop would make a wonderful family pet.
ID No. 50415956 is a new arrival and had not been named when we visited the shelter. She was surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for her. She is a soft, fluffy domestic medium hair. She has large amber eyes. She is very friendly and affectionate. She is a calm, curious girl. She enjoys attention and is easy to engage in play. She would be a loving companion.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are June 22, July 13 and July 27. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.