Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Cane, ID No. 50121506, is a young Boxer/AmStaff type mix. He is 1-2 years old and weighs 45-50 pounds. His coat is a rich reddish brown with white on his face, chest, paws and tip of his tail. He was surrendered by a family who could no longer care for him. Cane is well-mannered on a leash. He does not pull. He also will sit when asked. Per the animal control officers, he gets along well with other dogs. He is also good with children. Cane is a very handsome dog and would make a great family pet.
Joey, ID No. 5040064, is an adult Snowshoe/Seal Point. He has a cream-colored coat, white feet and chocolate ears. His tail is fat and short. He has beautiful blue eyes. Joey was a new arrival and will be available to adopt on June 17. You are welcome to come and visit with him before then. He would enjoy the company and attention. He is super friendly and easy to engage in play. He is also calm and curious. He would be a loving companion.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are June 22, July 13 and July 27. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.