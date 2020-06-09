Polk County Animal Control is now back open to the public on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Especially to consider giving forever homes to the return round of the Pets of the Week.
Consider finding a loving home for Nora, ID No. 44440476
She is a beautiful Bombay/Domestic Short hair. Her coat is a deep dark chocolate brown to black. She has large amber eyes. Her head is an exotic triangular shape. She is slender and athletic.
Nora is a bit thin because she recently weaned a litter of kittens. She is limping on her right front and should be evaluated by a veterinarian. She is very friendly and affectionate. Would make a loving companion.
For the dog lovers of the world, there’s Maggie, ID No. 43748932
She was surrendered by a family that could no longer care for her. She is 4 to 6 years old. She looks like a cattle dog/shepherd mix. She is already spayed and has a current rabies vaccine. She weighs about 55 pounds.
Maggie is golden in color with a white chest. She is a very friendly girl. Always appears to have a smile on her face. She is well mannered on leash. Will sit when asked. She gets along well with others dogs and is playful, too.
She would be a great addition to any family.
Call Animal Control at the number above for additional information about these pets and others available for adoption today. Remember that Polk County Animal Control requires pets to be spayed or neutered when they find forever homes locally or outside of the county.
Low cost spay/neuter transport options are available by contacting the Gail Posey with Posey Shelter Pets at pspp_inc@yahoo.com for more information about transports coming up on July 8 and July 22.