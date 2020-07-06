Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40.
This week’s cat is Carmen, ID No. 44494415. She arrived with her litter of kittens, all of which have been adopted or rescued while Carmen was left behind. She is a fawn tabby with golden highlights.
Her large attentive eyes are amber in color. She is very friendly and affectionate. Calm and sophisticated, she’s a beautiful girl and would make a wonderful quiet companion.
Next up is Phoebe, ID No. 44504689. She is a young adult boxer/American bulldog-type mix and weighs about 60 pounds. Phoebe is timid and a bit shy, so she will need quiet, patient TLC to earn your trust.
Volunteers report she has improved dramatically since arriving at animal control but still has a way to go. She walks very well on a leash and does not pull. She loves attention and would become a devoted companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are coming up on July 8, July 22, August 5 and Aug. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at pspp_inc@yahoo.com.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.