Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Big Boy, ID No. 50415501, is a bulldog type mix with standup ears and a short tail. He is mostly black with a white chest and diamond on the back of his head. He is 1-2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. Big Boy was picked up as a stray. He has had some obedience training. He will sit/stay and lie down when asked. He walks well on leash but does pull a bit. He is super friendly and loves attention. He gets along well with other dogs. He would be a fun dog for any family.
Twinkle, ID No. 50506942, and Summer, ID No. 50506944, are brother and sister. They were surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep them. They are 3-4 months old and are domestic short hair/tabby mixes. Twinkle is a light buff color and Summer is a little more orange. Both have the tabby stripes in their tails. Twinkle is very outgoing and easily engaged in play. Summer is calm and observant. They are both sweet friendly kittens that enjoy attention. They can be adopted separately or together.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are July 13, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.