Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Avalon, ID No. 50544104, is a female bull terrier type mix. She is 2-4 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She is mostly black with a white chest and toes. She has had a distemper parvo vaccine. She may be spayed but will need veterinarian to confirm. Avalon is very friendly and playful. She walks on leash but pulls a bit. She immediately sits when asked. She’s a smart girl and would be a fun family pet.
Foxy, ID No. 50723606, is an 8-week-old male Domestic Medium Hair. His tabby stripes are just starting to show. His fluffy coat is a dark grey to black with fawn colored markings on his face and chest. He is a new arrival and still adjusting to the noise and activity at the shelter. He is a bit timid but purrs contentedly when cuddled. He’s a curious kitty and will grow to be a loving companion.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.