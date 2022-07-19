Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Tinker, ID No. 50591732, is a lab/terrier type mix. He was picked up as a stray but looks healthy and well fed. He is a young adult at 1-2 years old. Tinker weighs about 50 pounds. He is mostly black with white on his chest, face, feet and tip of his tail. Tinker is friendly and playful. He walks on leash but does pull a bit. He will sit when asked. He will make a fun family pet.
Milky Way, ID No. 50549774, Reese’s, ID No. 50549856, and Snickers, ID No. 50549824, are a litter of three. Two boys and a girl. They are black and grey tabbies with white on their chest, paws and faces. They are 10-12 weeks old and were surrendered by an owner who could not care for them. They have had their first in the series of kitten vaccines. They are curious kitties who like to play! They can be adopted separately or together.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.