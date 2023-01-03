The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Teddy is our canine pet of the week. Teddy is a shy little guy. But when he comes around, he is very spunky. Teddy is approximately 2 years old and 12 pounds. Teddy walks well on a leash and seems to be housebroken. Teddy has been neutered, current on vaccines, current on heartworm, flea and tick prevention. He has been microchipped and dewormed.
Floof is our feline pet of the week! Floof is a male 5-month-old kitten we have available for adoption. He came with his three siblings and mom, who are also available for adoption. Floof gets along well with other kitties and loves to play. Floof has been neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea and tick prevention, he has been microchipped and dewormed.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.