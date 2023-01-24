The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Our canine pet of the week is Remi! Remi is a 45-pound boxer mix that is 3 years old! Unfortunately Remi came from a terrible situation. She was part of a hoarding case and was living her life in a crate for the last 2 years never to be let out, not even to go to the restroom. Thankfully she was saved and we took her in! Remi is the sweetest dog considering the situation she came from! She is still learning to trust people but with each day she is loving people more and more. Remi seems to be dog friendly. We have not tested her with cats yet. Remi would love a home with children as well! All of the pets in our care are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/heart worm prevention, dewormed, and microchipped!
Our feline pet of week is Charlie! Charlie is an 8-month-old tabby! He is the friendliest cat we have. He is the first one to come to you when you walk in the cat building. He loves to climb on your shoulders and nuzzle your neck, and he also is content to lay on your lap! Charlie loves other cats and would do well in a home with children. All of the pets in our care are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/heart worm prevention, dewormed, and microchipped!
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.