The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Our canine pet of the week is Bentley. Bentley is an 8-year-old shih-tzu and he is 18 pounds. He could use a diet as he is just a little chubby! Bentley came to us severely matted. He was so uncomfortable, in so much pain, he was snarling and growling at everyone. He was like a new dog after his groom. Bentley gets along with other dogs. We haven’t had a chance to see how he is with kittens yet. All of the pets in our care are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/heart worm prevention, dewormed, and microchipped!
Farrah is our feline pet of the week! Farrah is 5 months old and weighs 5 pounds. Farrah came in with her mom and siblings who are also available for adoption! Farrah is a beautiful tuxedo kitty with a lot of spunk. Farrah’s mom was a neighborhood cat that everyone was feeding. When she became pregnant one of the neighbors brought her in until she had her babies. Farrah would love her very own home! She loves to run and play. She loves to be pet and held! All of the pets in our care are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/heart worm prevention, dewormed, and microchipped!
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.