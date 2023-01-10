The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Holly is our canine pet of the week. Holly is a beagle mix. She is 5 months old and 25 pounds. Holly loves to play with other dogs, she’s learning to walk well on a leash, she loves to play with toys, and loves to run around and play like puppies do. Holly has been spayed, she is current on vaccines, she is current on flea tick and heartworm prevention. She has been dewormed and is microchipped.
Zinger is our feline pet of the week. He is a 7-month-old tuxedo and he loves other kitties. He is shy with people, but he is coming around. He has been neutered, he’s current on vaccines, current on flea and tick prevention. He has been dewormed and microchipped.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.