Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Traveler, ID No. 49354798, is an adult retriever/boxer type mix. He is 2-3 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. He is brindle with a spot of white on his chest. His coat is thicker, like that of a Labrador. He is very friendly. He walks well on a leash, but pulls a bit. He will sit when asked. He would be a great dog for an active family.
This pretty girl is a new arrival. She had not been named or assigned an ID number at the time of our visit. She is one of only two kittens at the shelter right now. She is a juvenile, 6 to 10 months old. She is petite and has a round little face and close-set amber green eyes. Her coat is black and orange tortoiseshell. She is friendly and curious. She enjoys attention and ear rubs. She is easily engaged in play. She will make a fun companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Feb. 9, March 9 and March 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.