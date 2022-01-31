Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Buc-ee, ID No. 49200389, is a black and white lab type mix. He is about 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds. Buc-ee is a bit timid and shy. He is intimidated by the noise and activity at the shelter. He is friendly and loves people. He has attentive brown eyes and looks to you for guidance and reassurance. He appears to be fine with other dogs. He is learning to walk on a leash and doing well. He would do best with a quiet family who is patient and kind.
This beautiful girl, ID No. 49487056, is a new arrival and has not quite adapted to her new environment. She was hiding under the blanket when I arrived to take her pictures. She has a medium length coat with various shades of gold, brown and black. She has long, white whiskers and watchful amber green eyes. She enjoys attention and cuddles. She would be a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Feb. 9, March 9 and March 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.