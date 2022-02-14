Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Rose, ID No. 49537554, appears to be a purebred Australian Cattle Dog. She has the classic blue heeler coloring and bentley mark on her forehead. She is 3-5 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She is a little overweight. She may already be spayed but will need a veterinarian to confirm. Rose is very friendly. She is calm and gentle. She walks well on a leash and does not pull. She would be a wonderful family pet.
Scooter, ID no. 49468017, is a young shepherd type mix. She is about a year old and is very underweight. She weighs about 45 pounds. Scooter is cream colored with white on her chest, legs, face and muzzle. She is super friendly and loves attention. She walks well on a leash but does pull a bit. She would be a fun dog for an active family.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are March 9 and March 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.