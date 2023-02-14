The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Pugsy is a 2-3-year-old pug mix that weighs just under 18 pounds. She is a very sweet girl who is a little shy but loves to be petted. She is house trained and walks well on a leash. She gets along well with other dogs, cats, and kids. Pugsy has been spayed, microchipped, and tested negative for heartworms. She is also current on all of her vaccines, including flea and heartworm prevention.
Annabelle is a beautiful feline who is a bit shy and skeptical at first, but once she warms up to you she will show you all of her love and affection. She is 8-10 weeks old, and all 5 pounds of her are filled with sweetness. Annabelle has been microchipped, spayed, and is current on all of her vaccines.
All of the pets in our care are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/heart worm prevention, dewormed, and microchipped!
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.