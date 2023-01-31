The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Cat of the week is Zia. She is a beautiful calico girl approximately 7 months old. She weighs about 8 pounds and she is a very shy girl. She has been with us for a while because she doesn’t warm up to people immediately when they come to visit. However, once she gets to know you she is very friendly. She loves the other kitties and is happy to cuddle with them.
SugarPlum is an 8-month-old chi mix. She is a brown and white beauty that weighs 8-9 lbs. House broken, leash trained, crate trained and minds really well. Great with all people, other dogs and kids. She is a sweet and loving puppy that her foster mom says is perfect.
All of the pets in our care are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/heart worm prevention, dewormed, and microchipped!
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.