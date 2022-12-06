The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Our canine pet of the week is Jana! Jana is a 4-year-old, 14-pound pug mix! This spunky little girl loves to play and her favorite toy is a tennis ball! She loves treats, she walks well on a leash and seems to get along well with other dogs. Cats are unknown. She came to us with three others that looked similar to her. They have all found homes except for Jana. Jana is spayed, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick and heart worm prevention. Jana has been dewormed and microchipped!
Our feline pet of the week is Dexter! Dexter is a 7-month-old domestic short hair. He has a beautiful orange coat! Dexter is very social and the first one to jump in your lap when you enter out cat house! He loves to be held, loves to be petted, and he loves other cats. Dexter would be a perfect addition to any home. Dexter has been neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick prevention, he has been dewormed and microchipped!
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.