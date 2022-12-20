The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Biscuit is our canine pet of the week! This fun little guy is about 5 months old and 20 pounds. He’s a very playful puppy and ready for his forever home! He is learning how to walk on a leash and gets better every day! Biscuit is neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/ heart worm prevention, he has been dewormed and microchipped! Biscuit would love a home for the holidays!
Our feline pet of the week is Zoe! Zoe is a 6-month-old domestic short hair kitten! She is about 8 pounds. Zoe came to us with her other siblings that are also available for adoption. Zoe is a shy girl but coming around with each day. She has been spayed, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick prevention, she has been dewormed and microchipped! We would love to find her a home for the holidays!
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.