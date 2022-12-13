The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Our canine pet of the week is Noelle! Noelle is a 4-year-old, 50-pound lab mix. Noelle is a calm girl that would love nothing more than to lay at your feet. She walks well on a leash and she knows sit! Noelle would do best in a home with dogs her size or larger. She does not care for small dogs or cats. Noelle is spayed, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/heartworm prevention. She has been dewormed and microchipped. Noelle would love nothing more than a home for the holidays!
Bailey is our feline pet of the week! Bailey has been with us for several months now. We cannot understand why. Bailey is a 7-month-old buff-colored kitty. Bailey gets along well with other kitties. He has been neutered, he is current on his vaccines, he is on flea and tick prevention, he has been dewormed and micro chipped. Bailey would love a home of his own for the holidays.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.