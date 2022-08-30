Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Nala Gal, ID No. 50805125, is a female hound type mix. With those ears maybe some greyhound. She is a young adult at 1-2 years old. She weighs about 60 pounds. She has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. She is very friendly and enjoys attention. She walks on leash and you can tell she is kind of new at it. Per her kennel card she gets along well with adults, children and other dogs. She is crate trained. She is calm and has a low energy level. She has no special needs. She is a great dog and would make a loyal companion.
Party, ID No. 50791911, is a fluffy, cute tabby kitten. He is 8-10 weeks old. He is a silver tabby with lots of white. He has the classic tabby “M” on his forehead. His eyes are amber green. He is a curious kitty and is easily engaged in play. He is affectionate and enjoys attention and cuddles. He purrs contentedly when held. He would be a lovable, entertaining companion.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.