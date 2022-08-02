Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Cannon, ID No. 50695530, is an anatolian shepherd mix. He is a large dog, weighing about 70 pounds. He is a young adult at 1-2 years of age. He was picked up as a stray. He is wearing a collar with no ID and no owner has come to claim him. Cannon walks well on leash but does pull a bit. He will sit and shake paw when asked! He is very friendly and playful. He appears to get along with other dogs. He’s a smart boy and would make a great companion!
Nash, ID No. 50718374, is an 8-10 week old domestic shorthair. He is mostly grey with a white chest, paws and a strip down his nose. He has round amber eyes and long white whiskers! He was picked up as a stray and is quite thin. He has had his first in the series of kitten vaccines. He is very friendly and easily engaged in play. He will grow to be a handsome, loving companion.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.