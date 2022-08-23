Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Winter, ID No. 50792635, is a pointer/bulldog type mix. He was surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for him. He is a young adult at 1-2 years old. He weighs about 55 pounds. He is all white except for brindle spots on his head and neck. He has been given a distemper/parvo vaccine and flea/tick medication. Winter is very friendly and playful. He is well-mannered on leash. When he feels pressure he stops and does not pull. He will sit when asked. He LOVES floppy squeaky toys! He appears to get along with other dogs. Winter would be a fun family pet and loyal companion.
Dreamcicle, ID No. 50803301, is a young adult male domestic short hair. He was surrendered by an owner who could not care for him. He has been given a FVRCP vaccine. His coat is buff and white with tabby stripes on his tail. He has round, amber eyes and long, white whiskers. He is a curious gentleman who is easy to engage in play. He loves attention and is very affectionate. Dreamcicle would be a loving companion.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 24, Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.