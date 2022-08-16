Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Sparticus, ID No. 50792725, is a juvenile collie/shepherd type mix. He is 6-7 months old and weighs about 25 pounds. He is mostly white with brindle on his face and a spot on his side. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. Sparticus is friendly and enjoys attention. He appears to get along with other dogs. He is learning to walk on leash and is catching on fast. He’s a nice pup and would make a great family pet or companion.
Desirae, ID No. 50859579, is an unusual tabby type cat with a medium length coat and a fluffy tail. She is a dark smoky grey with faint tabby stripes and a tabby “M” on her forehead. Her eyes are amber. Desirae has had an FVRCP vaccine. She is very friendly and enjoys attention. She has a very load, contented purr when stroked. She is a curious cat. She is calm and has a noble look about her. She would be a quiet, loving companion.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 24 and Sept. 7. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.