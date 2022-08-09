Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Einstein, ID No. 50743506 is a Boxer/Terrier type mix. He is 2-3 years old and weighs about 45 pounds. He was picked up as a stray and is a bit thin. He has a short tiger-striped brindle coat with white on his chest, face, legs and tip of his tail. He was given a distemper/parvo vaccine and flea/tick medication. When he first arrived he was very timid and afraid but he has adjusted to his surroundings and is now super friendly. He walks well on leash but does pull a bit. He appears to be fine with other dogs. He is playful and LOVES floppy squeaky toys! He would be a fun dog!
Cinderella, ID No. 50753836 is a sweet silver tabby kitten. She has spots and stripes with the classic tabby “M” on her forehead. She has round, amber eyes. She is about 5 months old. She has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines. She is friendly, calm and curious. She tentatively approaches new things. She enjoys attention and being stroked. She is a quiet kitten and would grow to be a loving companion.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.