Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Dixie, ID No. 49789074, is a cute beagle mix. She was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep her. She is a year old and weighs about 35 pounds. She is white, light brown and black and has a short tail. She has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. Dixie is very friendly and playful. Her tail is always wagging and you have her full attention. She appears to get along well with other dogs. She would be a fun, family pet.
Flower, ID No. 49879936, is a pretty grey and white domestic short hair. She has large round amber green eyes. She was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep her. Flower had just arrived at the shelter and was frightened by all of the noise and activity. Once she becomes accustomed to her new environment I’m sure she will be friendly and social. She’s been through some changes and would thrive in a calm, quiet, loving home.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are April 6, April 20, May 11, May 25 and June 8. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.