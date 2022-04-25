Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Huckleberry, ID No. 49861810, is a young black lab mix. He is about a year old and weighs a little over 50 pounds. He is a bit thin. He was given a distemper/parvo vaccine and dewormer. Huckleberry is very friendly. He gets along well with other dogs and is good with children. He will make a great family pet.
Daffy, ID No. 49934104, is a large domestic short hair. He is solid black except for a small locket of white on his chest. His large round eyes are amber in color. He is very friendly and enjoys attention. He is calm and enjoys exploring his surroundings. He would be a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 11, May 25, June 8 and June 22. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.