Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Dandy, ID No. 49838445, is a young adult retriever/Great Dane type mix. He was surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for him. He is tall and lanky. Dandy is quite thin and currently weighs about 55 pounds. He’s intimidated by the noise and activity of shelter life but is growing accustomed and less timid. He is a sweet boy and would be a loving companion.
Gabby, ID No. 4984090, is a retriever/collie type mix. Her owner passed away and family is unable to care for her. Gabby is 3 to 5 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. She had just arrived and is frightened by the noise and activity of the shelter. She is friendly and sweet. Gabby also would be a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are April 20, May 11, May 25, June 8 and June 22. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.