Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is a litter of five kittens that have been brought in — four males and one female. All look very similar. Their ID Nos. are 49931611, 49931613, 49931636, 49931634 and 49931609. They are 8-week-old tabby kittens with beautiful stripes and swirls in their coats. They had just arrived and are acclimating to their new surroundings. They are used to being handled and will allow you to pick them up and cuddle. Cute!
Murphy, ID No. 49857954, is a handsome lab/bulldog type mix. He is a young adult, 1-2 years old, and weighs about 60 pounds. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine and deworming. Don’t be fooled by his serious expression. He is a love bug. He enjoys attention and his tail is always in motion. He walks well on a leash but pulls a bit. He appears to get along well with other dogs. He would make a devoted companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are April 20, May 11, May 25 and June 8. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.