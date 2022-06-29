Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, June 29, 2022 edition Jun 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event.Cedar and Smoke Cigar110 Herbert St., CedartownJuly 16: Barbaric YawpsJuly 30: Justin MondayAug. 26: Gene Ingram Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories 5 fun things to do this Fourth of July weekend 28 min ago Lumberton FFA member among 6 elected as N.C. FFA state officers 28 min ago High water moves fireworks launch site in Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park 29 min ago Hartford council votes in favor of hiring an assistant police chief amid discussion of how many police are needed 30 min ago Lexington's iconic Parkette Drive-In closes 30 min ago Homeless more vulnerable during prolonged heat waves 30 min ago Wisconsin church youth group completes service projects in Richmond 30 min ago Goodman set to retire as parks and rec director effective July 15 30 min ago Trending Now Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things Cash, drugs found after car chase "Love wins!" Pride undeterred in face of protesters 24 indictments handed down Walker County mom challenges school board on explicit books: 'You are the gatekeepers' Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.