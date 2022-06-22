Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, June 22, 2022 edition Jun 22, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cedar and Smoke Cigar110 Herbert St., CedartownJuly 16: Barbaric YawpsJuly 30: Justin MondayAug. 26: Gene Ingram If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, June 22, 2022 edition 23 min ago Mayor Lori Lightfoot allies block vote to change Chicago’s speed camera ticket threshold 23 min ago Bilateral ties, energy, Libya, Ukraine on agenda at Sequi's talks with Kaid 29 min ago Runaway court judgment in Boca Raton condo case | Editorial 29 min ago Dominic Smith details his demotion to Triple-A Syracuse: ‘It was a little shocking’ 31 min ago An upset: Chris West defeats Jeremy Hunt in Georgia's 2nd Congressional runoff 34 min ago REACH to open air medical base in Williams 35 min ago The Week Ahead: June 22, 2022 35 min ago Trending Now Investigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unit FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street East Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soon Filming taking place in southbound lane of Broad Street's Cotton Block this week 2 arrested on meth charge near Three Mile Road Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.