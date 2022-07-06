Concert generic

Cedar and Smoke Cigar

110 Herbert St., Cedartown

July 16: Barbaric Yawps

July 30: Justin Monday

Aug. 26: Gene Ingram

Word Up Records

228 Main St., Cedartown

Wild the Coyote will be hosting a meet and greet July 23 and 24 from 6-8 p.m. with a performance to follow. Admission is $5. An acoustic set is scheduled for July 24 at noon.

