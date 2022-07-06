Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, July 6, 2022 edition Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event.Cedar and Smoke Cigar110 Herbert St., CedartownJuly 16: Barbaric YawpsJuly 30: Justin MondayAug. 26: Gene IngramWord Up Records228 Main St., CedartownWild the Coyote will be hosting a meet and greet July 23 and 24 from 6-8 p.m. with a performance to follow. Admission is $5. An acoustic set is scheduled for July 24 at noon. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Peperno bribery trial delayed 23 min ago Senator John Cornyn's approval rating nosedives after sponsorship of bipartisan gun law 23 min ago Forecasters issue heat advisory for region 23 min ago Commissioners lock in jail price at $59.1 million 23 min ago Boone County Chamber hires new executive director 24 min ago Peaster's Bushaw nabs Rookie of the Year honors 25 min ago OSBI: Amber man arrested on child pornography charges 25 min ago The Woodlands' Goldschmidt continues magnificent season in St. Louis 28 min ago Trending Now 'Stranger Things': Rome, Marietta businesses the set for Season 4 finale Update: Victim's son arrested on six counts as Rome police continue search for 20-year-old suspect in North Rome shooting death 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Police continue to search for man accused of shooting death, victim's son arrested in South Rome gunfight Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.