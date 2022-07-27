Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, July 27, 2022 edition Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event.Cedar and Smoke Cigar110 Herbert St., CedartownJuly 30: Justin MondayAug. 26: Gene Ingram Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Corsicana to host East Texas Pentecostal District Camp Meeting and Convention 45 min ago Josh Leerssen remains unbeaten for the Danville Dans 45 min ago DOH: Berwick Hospital to transition to free-standing psychiatric hospital 46 min ago Council weighs consultant cost for garbage service 46 min ago World War II soldier from Chester County wins prestigious French award 46 min ago Neon Cowboy Paint & Sip set for Saturday 46 min ago AppleSox ride seven-run seventh, brilliant relief effort from Gores to top Black Bears 47 min ago McGirt set for Detroit, with 2 starts left on Tour extension 49 min ago Trending Now Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.