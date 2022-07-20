Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, July 20, 2022 edition Jul 20, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event.Cedar and Smoke Cigar110 Herbert St., CedartownJuly 30: Justin MondayAug. 26: Gene IngramWord Up Records228 Main St., CedartownWild the Coyote will be hosting a meet and greet July 23 and 24 from 6-8 p.m. with a performance to follow. Admission is $5. An acoustic set is scheduled for July 24 at noon. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury 12 min ago Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, July 20, 2022 edition 30 min ago Hillsborough Schools offer another 1-year deal to teachers 36 min ago Citing officer suicides and canceled days off, Chicago aldermen propose policing changes, elimination of civilian oversight board 39 min ago Firebox restaurant reopening set for winter, after Forge City Works raises funds 39 min ago 'Just get out': Columbus woman rebuilds life after husband allegedly stomped dog to death 39 min ago Who stabbed a minister multiple times? Cold case detective revive brutal 1960 murder mystery 39 min ago Camp brings history to life for Orland youth 40 min ago Trending Now $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Hopper’s cabin from ‘Strangers Things’ is now an escape room in Powder Springs Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises More transmissible covid variant pushes NWGA into 'high' spread classification Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.