Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, July 13, 2022 edition

If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event.

Cedar and Smoke Cigar
110 Herbert St., Cedartown
July 16: Barbaric Yawps
July 30: Justin Monday
Aug. 26: Gene Ingram

Word Up Records
228 Main St., Cedartown
Wild the Coyote will be hosting a meet and greet July 23 and 24 from 6-8 p.m. with a performance to follow. Admission is $5. An acoustic set is scheduled for July 24 at noon.