Eastview Baptist Church will host its youth conference “The Awakening” on Friday, March 24. Ages sixth grade and up are welcome to attend. A prize will go to the largest youth group that attends. Guest speakers are Joey Haynes and Thomas Cape. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the conference is from 7-10 p.m.
Second Baptist Cedartown will hold is annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 2 at 2 p.m. following the morning service. The event will include free hotdogs, inflatables, and egg hunts divided by age group. A Good Friday service will be held April 7 at 6 p.m. in Peek Park at the amphitheater. All are invited.
Pastor Danny Rhodes invites the community to join Restoration Church Cedartown on Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m. for a special Good Friday service and on Sunday, April 9 at 10 a.m. for their Easter Sunday service. Restoration Church Cedartown is located at 1108 N. Main St., Cedartown.
Pine Bower Baptist Church will host a Community Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, from noon until 2 p.m. The event, sponsored by Awana, will be held rain or shine at 100 Pine Bower Rd., Cedartown. In addition to the egg hunt they will have hot dogs, chips, cookies, and games.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, Cedartown, is hosting its next GriefShare 13-week course. No matter the circumstances, grief recovery is a painful process. GriefShare is a place where many people have found they can begin putting their lives back together. Meetings are held each Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and people can join the group at any time. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957 or go to www.griefshare.org.
Rockmart American Legion Post 12 is hosting its ninth annual Cruising for Cancer event on April 15 beginning at 10 a.m. at the legion in Rockmart at 1 Veterans Circle. Local Vendors, live music, a petting zoo and kids activities will be part of this year’s event, as well as a horseshoe tournament. The bike ride starts at noon with a $25 entry fee and $10 per passenger. All proceeds go toward Cancer Navigators.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery is hosting the annual Rockmart High School Art Exhibit titled “Utopia vs. Dystopia” through April 20 at the 316 N. Piedmont Ave. facility, with a reception and special gala on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited.
Keep Polk Beautiful will be marking Earth Day on April 22 with The Great American Polk County Cleanup in Peek Park in Cedartown at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the tennis court parking lot. The organization will also host a tire amnesty day the same day from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Road, Cedartown. Limit of four tires per household, cars or light trucks only. No commercial or tractor tires. All tires must be off of the rim.
The Cedartown Optimist Club will host its annual Ham & Egg Day on April 29 at the Goodyear Civic Center in Cedartown from 7-11 a.m. This all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per person and includes scrambled eggs, grits, biscuits, ham, and a choice of coffee, soft drink, or water. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from an Optimist Club member or at Perfect Fit Alterations, Michelle Ruper State Farm, or Rudy Woods Appliances.
First Baptist Church Rockmart is hosting Hero Hotline Vacation Bible School June 19-23 for Pre-K (4-year-old) through fifth grade from 5:30-8:15 p.m. each night. For more information and to register a child visit first-baptist-church-rockmart.mycokesburyvbs.com or call Jerret Dooley at 770-598-0436.
ONGOING
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184. Monetary donations for operations of the food pantry are much needed and appreciated. Please call 678-901-9184 on how to donate