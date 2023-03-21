Calendar Graphic

Eastview Baptist Church will host its youth conference “The Awakening” on Friday, March 24. Ages sixth grade and up are welcome to attend. A prize will go to the largest youth group that attends. Guest speakers are Joey Haynes and Thomas Cape. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the conference is from 7-10 p.m.

Second Baptist Cedartown will hold is annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 2 at 2 p.m. following the morning service. The event will include free hotdogs, inflatables, and egg hunts divided by age group. A Good Friday service will be held April 7 at 6 p.m. in Peek Park at the amphitheater. All are invited.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

