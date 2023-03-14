The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive March 16 at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery will host the annual Rockmart High School Art Exhibit from March 16 through April 20 at the 316 N. Piedmont Ave. facility, with a reception and special gala on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited.
Rockmart’s WelshFest returns for its 10th anniversary on March 18 in downtown Rockmart from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a Welsh Corgi show, artists, vendors, music, kids activities and more. A Hymn Sing at Historic Van Wert Church is on March 17 at 6 p.m. For more information visit rockmartwelshfest.com.
Eastview Baptist Church will host its youth conference “The Awakening” on Friday, March 24. Ages sixth grade and up are welcome to attend. A prize will go to the largest youth group that attends. Guest speakers are Joey Haynes and Thomas Cape. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the conference is from 7-10 p.m.
Pastor Danny Rhodes invites the community to join Restoration Church Cedartown on Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m. for a special Good Friday service and on Sunday, April 9 at 10 a.m. for their Easter Sunday service. Restoration Church Cedartown is located at 1108 N. Main St., Cedartown.
Pine Bower Baptist Church will host a Community Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, from noon until 2 p.m. The event, sponsored by Awana, will be held rain or shine at 100 Pine Bower Rd., Cedartown. In addition to the egg hunt they will have hot dogs, chips, cookies, and games.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, Cedartown, is hosting its next GriefShare 13-week course. No matter the circumstances, grief recovery is a painful process. GriefShare is a place where many people have found they can begin putting their lives back together. Meetings are held each Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and people can join the group at any time. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957 or go to www.griefshare.org.
Rockmart American Legion Post 12 is hosting its ninth annual Cruising for Cancer event on April 15 beginning at 10 a.m. at the legion in Rockmart at 1 Veterans Circle. Local Vendors, live music, a petting zoo and kids activities will be part of this year’s event, as well as a horseshoe tournament. The bike ride starts at noon with a $25 entry fee and $10 per passenger. All proceeds go toward Cancer Navigators.
ONGOING
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.