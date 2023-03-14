Calendar Graphic

The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive March 16 at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery will host the annual Rockmart High School Art Exhibit from March 16 through April 20 at the 316 N. Piedmont Ave. facility, with a reception and special gala on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In