Keep Polk Beautiful will be marking Earth Day on April 22 with The Great American Polk County Cleanup in Peek Park in Cedartown at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the tennis court parking lot. The organization will also host a tire amnesty day the same day from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Road, Cedartown. Limit of four tires per household, cars or light trucks only. No commercial or tractor tires. All tires must be off of the rim.

CASA of Polk and Haralson Counties will host a candlelight vigil to raise awareness of child abuse in local communities April 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Sterling Holloway Park in downtown Cedartown in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. For more information call 678-901-1021 or email contact@polkharalsoncasa.org.

