God Loving Angels is hosting a fish fry fundraiser May 27 in Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart to benefit the group’s annual Feed the Community event in November. The fundraiser will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include live music from local groups as well as drawings for gift baskets. Fish plates are $10 each and hotdog plates are $8 each. Donations are also appreciated.

Davitte Lodge #513 F&AM is presenting the annual Aragon Children’s Day on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aragon Mill Pond off of West 1st Street. This free, family-friendly event will feature fishing around the mill pond, which has been stocked, as well as kids activities and games.

