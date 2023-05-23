God Loving Angels is hosting a fish fry fundraiser May 27 in Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart to benefit the group’s annual Feed the Community event in November. The fundraiser will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include live music from local groups as well as drawings for gift baskets. Fish plates are $10 each and hotdog plates are $8 each. Donations are also appreciated.
Davitte Lodge #513 F&AM is presenting the annual Aragon Children’s Day on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aragon Mill Pond off of West 1st Street. This free, family-friendly event will feature fishing around the mill pond, which has been stocked, as well as kids activities and games.
The Polk County Kid’s Fishing Rodeo will be June 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenview Farms located on Cartersville Highway just northeast of Rockmart. Children ages 15 and under can register for free to fish and be entered into hourly drawings for raffle prizes. Free refreshments will be provided and the first 500 kids will receive a T-shirt. For more information search for “Polk County Kid’s Fishing Rodeo” on Facebook.
First Baptist Church Rockmart is hosting Hero Hotline Vacation Bible School June 19-23 for Pre-K (4-year-old) through fifth grade from 5:30-8:15 p.m. each night. For more information and to register a child visit first-baptist-church-rockmart.mycokesburyvbs.com or call Jerret Dooley at 770-598-0436.
ONGOING
Keep Polk Beautiful is sponsoring monthly community cleanups at different greenspace locations. Cleanups are scheduled in Cedartown on the first Tuesday of each month and in Rockmart on the third Tuesday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for all households. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184. Monetary donations for operations of the food pantry are much needed and appreciated. Please call 678-901-9184 on how to donate
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is offering a drive-thru prayer service on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its facility at 1890 Rome Highway in Cedartown. Guests in need of prayer can feel free to stay in the comfort of their vehicle and be prayed for.
Polk Family Connection meets at 10 a.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month except for July and December at One Door Polk, 424 N. Main St., Cedartown. The public is invited to attend to find out how to help the community.