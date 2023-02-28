Calendar Graphic

The city of Cedartown will hold an Arbor Day Celebration on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at Northview Cemetery on Rockmart Highway at Woodall Road. The city will plant the final tree as part of the Georgia Tree Council and the Georgia Forestry Commission’s ReLeaf Program.

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery will host a juried art exhibit through March 9 at the 316 N. Piedmont Ave. facility. The theme is artist’s choice. Visitors may continue to vote for people’s choice through the end of the exhibit.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

