American Legion Post 12 is hosting its ninth annual Cruising for Cancer event on April 15 beginning at 10 a.m. at the legion in Rockmart at 1 Veterans Circle. Local Vendors, live music, a petting zoo and kids activities will be part of this year’s event, as well as a horseshoe tournament. The bike ride starts at noon with a $25 entry fee and $10 per passenger. All proceeds go toward Cancer Navigators.

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery is hosting the annual Rockmart High School Art Exhibit titled “Utopia vs. Dystopia” through April 20 at the 316 N. Piedmont Ave. facility, with a reception and special gala on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

