Calendar Graphic

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery will host a juried art exhibit through March 9 at the 316 N. Piedmont Ave. facility. The theme is artist’s choice. Visitors may continue to vote for people’s choice through the end of the exhibit.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive March 16 at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In